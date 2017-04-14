Lions Unveil Their Latest ‘New’ Uniforms Including All-Gray ‘Color Rush’ Kit

The Detroit Lions (again) have a new look.
In a division filled with old-school organizations (the Lions included) with virtually unchanged looks throughout the years (the Lions excluded), Detroit unveiled its new duds Thursday night.
For the most part, the new uniforms represent just a slight change from the past few years, but the alterations are noticeable.
The new kit includes a throwback set similar to what we’ve seen in the past from the Lions …
… as well as an all-gray look for the apparently ongoing “NFL Color Rush” series that’s typically been reserved for “Thursday Night Football” games.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
