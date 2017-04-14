Lions Unveil Their Latest ‘New’ Uniforms Including All-Gray ‘Color Rush’ Kit

Share this:

The Detroit Lions (again) have a new look.

In a division filled with old-school organizations (the Lions included) with virtually unchanged looks throughout the years (the Lions excluded), Detroit unveiled its new duds Thursday night.

For the most part, the new uniforms represent just a slight change from the past few years, but the alterations are noticeable.

Nothing but 🔥🔥🔥! Check out the new threads ➡️ https://t.co/ElZ8aiECWi pic.twitter.com/9nsMJEL4Jd — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 14, 2017

The new kit includes a throwback set similar to what we’ve seen in the past from the Lions …

The heart of a Lion pic.twitter.com/j4mUA1Qgly — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 14, 2017

… as well as an all-gray look for the apparently ongoing “NFL Color Rush” series that’s typically been reserved for “Thursday Night Football” games.

It beats hope within all of us pic.twitter.com/8WCPxD3JG1 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 14, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images