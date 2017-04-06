Liverpool Held To 2-2 Draw In Premier League Bout With Bournemouth

Share this:

The Cherries took the lead with just seven minutes elapsed, Benik Afobe profiting from Georginio Wijnaldum’s wayward backpass and sliding past Simon Mignolet.

But Philippe Coutinho drew the Reds level just prior to the break when he swept home from Roberto Firmino’s through ball, before Divock Origi headed them in front on 59 minutes.

However, there was to be late disappointment for Jürgen Klopp’s side as Josh King scrambled home an equaliser in the final moments to force a share of the spoils.

