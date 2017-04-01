Liverpool Moves To Third In Premier League With 3-1 Win Over Everton

Share this:

Goals from Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho and Divock Origi earned Liverpool a 3-1 Merseyside Derby victory over Everton at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

Brilliant individual efforts from Mane and Coutinho in the first half, along with Origi’s powerful strike on the hour mark, saw the Reds move up to third in the Premier League by completing the double over their neighbors this season.

Everton had briefly drawn level through Matthew Pennington following Mane’s early opener, but Coutinho responded immediately to make sure the hosts went in ahead at the interval.

Mane was forced off with an apparent ankle injury soon after halftime, however, Origi, the No. 19’s replacement, sealed all three points for Liverpool with a fine finish just minutes after coming on.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com