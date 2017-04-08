Liverpool Pulls Off Second-Half Comeback In 2-1 Win Over Stoke City

Share this:

Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino inspired a second-half turnaround as Liverpool snatched a crucial 2-1 victory over Stoke City on Saturday afternoon.

At the end of a first half featuring few genuine chances for either team, Jonathan Walters had given the Potters an advantage with a firm near-post header a minute before the break. But the visitors were much improved in the second 45, with the introduction of Coutinho and Firmino after the interval helping to reverse the score.

The Brazilian duo struck within two minutes of one another, while goalkeeper Simon Mignolet thwarted both Charlie Adam and Saido Berahino with stunning saves to secure three points.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com