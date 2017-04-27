Liverpool Reveals New Home Kit By New Balance For Reds’ 125th Anniversary Season

Share this:

Tweet







Liverpool FC’s new home kit for the 2017-18 season — which celebrates the club’s 125th anniversary — has been revealed and is now available to pre-order online and in store. It will go on sale May 19.

The New Balance uniform features the club’s commemorative crest for the first time, with the Liver bird emblem flanked by ‘1892’ and ‘2017’ embroidered onto the breast of the shirt — a unique element of the team’s kits for the next campaign.

The design is firmly rooted in LFC history and takes inspiration from previous kits: returning to a rich, darker red and incorporating tonal pinstripes, with the jersey framed by a V-neck white-tipped collar.

“There is a huge sense of pride that comes with wearing an LFC shirt and it is always an honor, but this kit is special,” Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said. “Our 125th anniversary is a great moment for us all to celebrate our heritage and this kit really reflects that, especially as it features the anniversary crest – we’ll wear it with pride.”

Photos via LiverpoolFC.com

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com