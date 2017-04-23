Liverpool Suffers 2-1 Premier League Loss To Crystal Palace At Anfield

Share this:

Liverpool suffered a blow in its race for a top-four spot in the Premier League with a 2-1 home defeat against Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.

Philippe Coutinho’s 10th league goal of the season – a stunning free-kick curler midway through the first half – put the Reds ahead until Christian Benteke tied the score in his return to Anfield.

Jürgen Klopp’s side created several chances after the interval but were undone by Benteke again in the 74th minute, as the Belgian headed home a low corner across the box to win it for the visitors.

