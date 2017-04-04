Love It Or Hate It, ‘Super Mario World’ Wasn’t Short On Great Levels

Share this:

No video game did a better job of mixing amazing levels with immensely unlikable ones than “Super Mario World.”

MuchGames recently surveyed more than 2,000 gamers to get their opinions on various aspects of classic gaming, including which classic video game levels they loved the most. In addition to having produced the top three most hated levels, “Super Mario World” also featured many gamers’ personal favorites.

Graphic courtesy of MuchGames

With the exception of “Sonic the Hedgehog’s” Green Hill Zone, Nintendo is responsible for every game on this list. And although we might have put the Sonic classic in the top spot, Donut Plains is a worthy choice.

Not only does “Super Mario World” mess with gamers’ emotions, but it also ranked as gamers’ most loved classic video game, beating out the likes of “Super Mario 64” and “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.”