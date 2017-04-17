Man Motivates Boston Marathon Runners With ’28-3′ Super Bowl LI Sign

Share this:

Tweet







Runners take on a grueling task when they opt to participate in a marathon.

Running 26.2 miles is no easy task, and it would only be natural for doubt to creep into a runner’s mind during the long trek.

In the 121st running of the Boston Marathon on Monday, one man thought of an awesome way to motivate the runners. Through an awesome sign, he reminded the participants of another task that seemed insurmountable at the time: Overcoming a 25-point second-half deficit in the Super Bowl.

this guy is at the #BostonMarathon right now motivating the runners. i love boston. pic.twitter.com/jOT6kmRJhK — abdul 🚀 (@Advil) April 17, 2017

The New England Patriots would defy the odds, though, and mounted a furious comeback en route to an overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

For any Patriots fans competing in this year’s Boston Marathon, that sign had to have given you an extra boost.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images