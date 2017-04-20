Manchester United Vs. Anderlecht Live Stream: Watch Europa League Online

Share this:

Manchester United is aiming for UEFA Europa League success, with an old continental foe standing in its path toward the semifinals.

The Red Devils will host Anderlecht on Thursday at Old Trafford in the second leg of their Europa League quarterfinal series. The teams enter the contest tied 1-1 on aggregate, but Manchester United’s current form and history against Anderlecht — three wins in three home games — makes the Premier League club the favorite to advance.

Manchester United are 7 games unbeaten in all competitions (W4 D3). 💪#UEL pic.twitter.com/Fa4ta03wxt — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) April 17, 2017

Here’s how to watch Manchester United vs. Anderlecht online.

When: April 20, 2017, at 3:05 p.m. ET

Watch: FOX Soccer 2Go

