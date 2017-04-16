Manchester United Vs. Chelsea Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Share this:

Chelsea’s lead atop the Premier League standings has shrunk a bit, but the Blues have a great chance to widen the gap Sunday when they travel to Old Trafford to play Manchester United.

The Red Devils are six points behind Liverpool for fourth place, and they cannot afford to drop many more points if they’re going to secure Champions League qualification for next season.

Here’s how to watch Manchester United vs. Chelsea online.

When: Sunday, April 16, at 11 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

