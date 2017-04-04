Premier League

Manchester United Vs. Everton Live Stream: Watch Premier League Online

by on Tue, Apr 4, 2017 at 12:32PM
Manchester United has neither lost nor gained ground on its rivals in some time.

The Red Devils’ paradox of a season will continue Tuesday at Old Trafford when they host Everton in the Premier League. Manchester United is in fifth place in the Premier League standings, and a win over the Toffees will close the gap behind fourth-place Manchester City to just one point. Everton can overtake Arsenal for sixth place if it defeats Manchester United at Old Trafford for the first time since December 2013.

The Toffees’ variety could trouble Manchester United’s defense.

Here’s how to watch Manchester United vs. Everton online.

When: Tuesday, April 4, at 3 p.m. ET
Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

