Manny Machado ‘Wasn’t Expecting’ Red Sox To Retaliate For ‘Good Slide’

The Boston Red Sox weren’t happy with Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado’s late slide during Friday’s game, and they made that known during Sunday’s 6-2 victory at Camden Yards.

Machado’s late slide into second base injured Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia, and reliever Matt Barnes tried to send a message during the eighth inning of Sunday’s game.

Barnes threw a pitch at the head of the Orioles third baseman and he was ejected from the game.

To hear Machado’s comments after the game, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images