Maple Leafs Vs. Capitals Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 1 Online

The Toronto Maple Leafs rose from 30th in the NHL in points a season ago, to the No. 8 team in the Eastern Conference thanks to their trio of talented young stars — Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Mitch Marner.

Toronto’s reward for making the Stanley Cup playoffs is the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Washington Capitals.

The Capitals hope they can erase countless playoff disappointments from the past with a deep playoff run this year. Washington has won seven division titles over the past 10 years but has failed to get out of the conference semifinals.

They enter the playoffs on an 11-2-1 streak behind defending Vezina Trophy winner Braden Holtby.

Here’s how you can watch Maples Leafs vs. Capitals online.

When: Thursday, April 13, at 7 p.m ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images