Marcus Stroman Has No Time For Toronto Analyst’s ‘Non-Credible’ Criticism Of Him

Sunday was anything but a nice, quiet day at the ballpark for Marcus Stroman.

When it was all said and done, the Toronto Blue Jays ace did turn in a fine effort. He pitched his second complete game of the season, allowing just one run on seven hits in a win over the Los Angeles Angels.

But it didn’t come without a few slight issues. Stroman, who will change looks with his windup from pitch to pitch, was at the center of a bizarre play in the third inning when Angels outfielder Cole Kalhoun was awarded first base after what umpires deemed a quick pitch.

As Kalhoun took his base, Toronto manager John Gibbons was ejected.

Later in the game, Stroman appeared to strike out Angels catcher Martin Maldonado. However, the home plate umpire ruled Maldonado called timeout and granted that request insanely late.

That only started the fun. After Stroman got the final out of the game, he was visibly excited and celebrated in a way some might see as over the top. In fact, that’s exactly how Sportsnet analyst and former big league catcher Gregg Zaun saw it all go down.

Someone on Twitter asked Stroman about the criticism Sunday night, and Stroman quickly brushed it off.

@Jazzymariexo @GreggZaun Don't waste energy on non-credible sources. Thank you for your support though! — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) April 24, 2017

All in a day’s work, we guess.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images