Mariners Fans Can’t Get Enough Of This Bizarre Safeco Field Snack

Share this:

Tweet







There are a couple things you can bank on any time you go to a baseball game.

Two teams taking the field, pitches being thrown and at least one unique food item offered by the stadium.

While each MLB stadium usually has some type of novelty food, Safeco Field in Seattle undeniably takes the cake of having the most bizarre snack offered this year.

Instead of going for a pizza with creative toppings or a fully loaded burger, the Mariners’ ballpark took a different route: Grasshoppers.

That’s right, Safeco Field’s food menu features insects.

Grasshoppers at the Mariners game. #doesnottastelikechicken #seattlemariners #grasshoppers at #safecofield A post shared by Monstrillious Quillious (@monstrillious) on Apr 12, 2017 at 9:34pm PDT

Although grasshoppers sound rather unappetizing, apparently they’re a big hit in the northwest. According to ESPN’s Darren Rovell, the stadium sold out of them after just three Mariners home games and was forced to call in an emergency order.

“We’ve sold roughly 18,000 grasshoppers,” Mariners spokeswoman Rebecca Hale told ESPN. “That’s more than the restaurant (that runs the stand), Poquitos, sells in a year.”

Grasshoppers might just be the most exciting aspect of Safeco Field at the moment, as the Mariners are off to a rocky 2-8 start to the season.

Thumbnail photo via MLB Video



h/t BustedCoverage