Marshawn Lynch Explains His Raiders Move To Seahawks Fans

Marshawn Lynch hopes Seattle Seahawks fans will understand his next career move.

The former Seahawks running back used Twitter on Wednesday to explain why “it’s time” for him to come out of retirement to play for the Oakland Raiders. Lynch directed his message to Seahawks fans, who supported him over parts of six seasons in Seattle.

In short, the five-time Pro Bowl running back really wants to play in his hometown. (Warning: The message includes strong language.)

The Raiders reportedly acquired the rights to Lynch, 31, from the Seahawks on Wednesday in a trade. He agreed to contract terms with Oakland and passed a physical, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.

That paves the way for the Raiders to formally announce Lynch’s signing and herald his comeback to the NFL after one year in retirement — as he just did for Seahawks fans, in his own style.

