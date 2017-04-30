Marshawn Lynch Uses Full-Page Ad In Seattle Times To Thank Seahawks Fans

Share this:

Marshawn Lynch’s Oakland roots led him back to the Raiders, but he still has plenty of love for his former club.

The veteran running back, who came out of retirement last week to sign with Oakland, took out a full-page ad in Sunday’s edition of the Seattle Times to send a special “thank you” to Seahawks fans.

BEASTMODE – what a class act. Full page message in tomorrow SUNDAY Seattle Times. Don't miss it. pic.twitter.com/jTVJhWSrYE — Frank Blethen (@fblethen) April 29, 2017

Lynch’s message was direct and to the point — he shouted out Seahawks owner Paul Allen and the team’s fanbase, “the 12s” — but it still was a touching gesture for a man who’s been known to avoid the media at all costs.

“Beast Mode” built up plenty of goodwill during his five seasons in Seattle. He became a folk hero during his first season with the Seahawks thanks to an epic touchdown run in the 2010 NFC Divisional Round, and helped lead the Seahawks to their first Super Bowl title in 2014.

Lynch tallied four straight seasons of 1,000-plus rushing yards and 10-plus touchdowns in Seattle from 2011 to 2014. The 31-year-old announced his retirement following the 2015 season but signed a two-year contract with the Raiders last week to play for his hometown team.

