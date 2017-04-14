Martellus Bennett Compares Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers In Hilarious Way

Share this:

Tweet







Martellus Bennett had a season to remember in 2016.

The veteran tight end joined the New England Patriots, got to catch passes from Tom Brady and became a Super Bowl champion as a result of New England’s thrilling victory in Super Bowl LI.

Bennett’s stay in Foxboro, Mass. was short-lived, though, as he would sign a three-year contract with the Green Bay Packers in free agency on March 10.

Luckily for Bennett, he won’t have to worry about much a drop in quarterback play with his new team. He’ll now serve as a weapon for Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay’s high-powered offense.

In typical Bennett fashion, he offered a hilarious way of comparing the two quarterbacks and acknowledged that he’s already developed a good relationship with Rodgers.

“That’s like leaving J. Lo and going to Halle Berry,” Bennett told the Houston Chronicle. “We (he and Rodgers) talk often. I’m excited about playing with him. We’ve known each other for a while. I’m excited about working with him and learning his quarterback language and showing him what type of player I am. I think I’m a lot better player than they think I am.”

Aside from being a playmaker on the field, Packers fans can expect many more humorous soundbites from Bennett throughout the upcoming season.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images