Martha Stewart Breaks Unwritten Rule, Jinxes Michael Pineda’s Perfect Game

Michael Pineda pitched one hell of a game Monday, but it could have been even better if it weren’t for Martha Stewart.

Wait, what?

You see, the New York Yankees starting pitcher was tossing a perfect game into the seventh inning, but Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Evan Longoria ended his bid at history with a two-out double.

But Stewart is being credited with the assist thanks to this tweet:

It's top of the seventh here at yankee stadium and the Yankees are pitching a perfect game versus the Tampa rays — Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) April 10, 2017

Oh, no! Stewart did the ultimate no-no while someone’s pitching a perfect game — mentioning that said person is pitching a perfect game.

Luckily for Stewart, the Yankees sent the Yankee Stadium crowd home happy with an 8-1 win, and Pineda got the win with this stats line: 7 2/3 innings, two hits, one earned run, 11 strikeouts.

Thumbnail photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images