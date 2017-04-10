Martha Stewart Breaks Unwritten Rule, Jinxes Michael Pineda’s Perfect Game

Michael Pineda pitched one hell of a game Monday, but it could have been even better if it weren’t for Martha Stewart.
Wait, what?
You see, the New York Yankees starting pitcher was tossing a perfect game into the seventh inning, but Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Evan Longoria ended his bid at history with a two-out double.
But Stewart is being credited with the assist thanks to this tweet:
Oh, no! Stewart did the ultimate no-no while someone’s pitching a perfect game — mentioning that said person is pitching a perfect game.
Luckily for Stewart, the Yankees sent the Yankee Stadium crowd home happy with an 8-1 win, and Pineda got the win with this stats line: 7 2/3 innings, two hits, one earned run, 11 strikeouts.
Thumbnail photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images
