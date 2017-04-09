Masters 2017 Leaderboard: Final Round Scores On Sergio Garcia’s Historic Day

Share this:

Tweet







The 2017 Masters won’t be soon forgotten.

Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia, the final pairing of Sunday’s final round at Augusta National Golf Club, had a thrilling duel on the back nine. After both players made par on the 18th hole, a playoff was needed to determine the winner of the green jacket.

Garcia ultimately prevailed with a birdie on the first playoff role, while Rose bogeyed. It’s the first major championship of Garcia’s career.

Here’s the top 10 leaderboard for the Masters, followed by scores of notable players. Click here for the full leaderboard.

Top 10

1. Sergio Garcia: -9

2. Justin Rose: -9

3. Charl Schwartzel: -6

T4. Matt Kuchar: -5

T4. Thomas Pieters: -5

6. Paul Casey: -4

T7. Kevin Chappell: -3

T7. Rory McIlroy: -3

T9. Adam Scott: -2

T9. Ryan Moore: -2

Notable Players

T11. Rickie Fowler: -1

T11. Jordan Spieth: -1

T15. Martin Kaymer: E

T18. Fred Couples +1

T18. Lee Westwood: +1

T22. Jason Day: +2

T22. Phil Mickelson: +2

T33. Jason Dufner: +5

53. Ernie Els: +20

Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images