Masters 2017 Tee Times, Pairings: Complete Final-Round Groupings At Augusta

It all comes down to this.

The 2017 Masters has been excellent so far, and the leaderboard has plenty of big names near the top through three rounds. At the very top are Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia, both of whom are at 6-under par. But fellow golf stars Rickie Fowler (5-under par) and Jordan Spieth (4-under par) aren’t far behind.

So sit back, relax and enjoy what should be a thrilling final round at Augusta National. And you can use this handy article to keep tabs on the tee times for all the notable golfers (all times ET). Click here for the full list.

12:25 p.m.: Jason Day (+3), Justin Thomas (+4)

12:35 p.m.: Bill Haas (+2), Phil Mickelson (+2)

1:05 p.m.: Jason Dufner (+1), Fred Couples (+1)

1:25 p.m.: Kevin Chappell (+1), Jimmy Walker (+1)

1:35 p.m.: Jon Rahm (E), William McGirt (E)

1:45 p.m.: Matt Kuchar (E), Rory McIlroy (E)

1:55 p.m.: Paul Casey (E), Soren Kjeldsen (E)

2:05 p.m.: Lee Westwood (-1), Thomas Pieters (-1)

2:15 p.m.: Adam Scott (-3), Charl Schwartzel (-2)

2:25 p.m.: Ryan Moore (-4), Charley Hoffman (-4)

2:35 p.m.: Rickie Fowler (-5), Jordan Spieth (-4)

2:45 p.m.: Justin Rose (-6), Sergio Garcia (-6)

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images