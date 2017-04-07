Masters 2017 Tee Times, Pairings: Complete Second-Round Groupings At Augusta

Share this:

The first round of the 2017 Masters didn’t feature many eye-popping scores, but Friday could be a different story as golfers attempt to climb the leaderboard and avoid missing the cut at the most prestigious golf tournament of the year.

Charley Hoffman has set the pace after 18 holes with a 7-under-par 65 on Thursday. He has a four-stroke lead over Will McGirt.

Jordan Spieth and Jason Day, top contenders for the green jacket entering the tournament, both shot over even par in the first round and have plenty of ground to make up Friday.

Here are the second-round tee times and pairings for notable golfers (all times ET). Click here for the full list.

8:55 a.m.: Ernie Els, Jason Dufner, Bernd Wiesberger

9:06 a.m.: Danny Willett, Matt Kuchar, Curtis Luck

10:01 a.m.: Charley Hoffman, Chris Wood, Yuta Ikeda

10:12 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Shane Lowry

10:34 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Hideto Tanihara, Jon Rahm

10:56 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Jimmy Walker

12:24 p.m.: Zach Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen, Adam Hadwin

12:46 p.m.: Adam Scott, Kevin Kisner, Andy Sullivan

1:19 p.m.: Russell Knox, Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama

1:41 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Martin Kaymer, Matthew Fitzpatrick

1:52 p.m.: Phil Mickelson, Rafael Cabrera-Bello, Si Woo Kim

2:03 p.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Justin Rose, Jason Day

