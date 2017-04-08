Masters 2017 Tee Times, Pairings: Complete Third-Round Groupings At Augusta

Share this:

They’re on to the weekend at the Masters.

Charley Hoffman, Sergio Garcia, Thomas Pieters and Rickie Fowler all are tied for the lead at 4-under par after the second round, but there are multiple big names lurking not too far behind. Three of those players — Adam Scott, Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson — all are at even-par.

There still were some marquee players who missed the cut, though, including former champions Zach Johnson, Danny Willett and Bubba Watson.

So where does that leave us at August National? You can find out by looking at the third-round tee times and pairings for the top contenders below (all times ET). Click here for the full list.

1 p.m.: Bill Haas (+3), Jimmy Walker (+3)

1:10 p.m.: Lee Westwood (+3), Marc Leishman (+3)

1:20 p.m.: Ernie Els (+3), Jason Dufner (+3)

1:40 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama (+2), Martin Kaymer (+2)

1:50 p.m.: Soren Kjeldsen (+1), Charl Schwartzel (+2)

2 p.m.: Matt Kuchar (+1), Rory McIlroy (+1)

2:10 p.m.: Jordan Spieth (E), Phil Mickelson (E)

2:20 p.m.: Justin Rose (-1), Adam Scott (E)

2:30 p.m.: Jon Rahm (-1), Fred Couples (-1)

2:40 p.m.: William McGirt (-2), Ryan Moore (-1)

2:50 p.m.: Thomas Pieters (-4), Rickie Fowler (-4)

3 p.m.: Charley Hoffman (-4), Sergio Garcia (-4)

Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images