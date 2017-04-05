Masters 2017 TV Guide: Schedule, Channel, Live Stream Info For Golf Major

Share this:

The first major championship of the 2017 golf season tees off Thursday with the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.

The best players in the world will be competing for the famous green jacket, which includes entry into a prestigious group of champions.

Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson (health permitting) are the favorites to win this year’s tournament, but you can’t count out a surprise run from an unknown player — remember Danny Willett from last year?

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the 2017 Masters on TV, online or with your mobile device.

Schedule (all times ET)

Par 3 Contest

Canceled due to inclement weather

Round 1

Thursday, April 6, at 8:00 a.m. on ESPN (coverage from 3-7:30 p.m.)

Round 2

Friday, April 7, at 8 a.m. on ESPN (coverage from 3-7:30 p.m.)

Round 3

Saturday, April 8, at 10 a.m. on CBS (coverage from 3-7 p.m.)

Final Round

Sunday, April 9, at 10 a.m. on CBS (coverage from 2-7 p.m.)

Live Stream

CBSSports.com

Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images