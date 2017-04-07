Masters Leaderboard 2017: Scores From First Round At August National

Share this:

Tweet







The Masters was blessed with better weather Thursday, but the improved conditions didn’t result in many great scores in the first round.

Charley Hoffman leads the pack at 7-under par, but he was the only player to shoot below 3-under par Thursday. Several notable players, including Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose and Lee Westwood, all are within striking distance entering Friday.

Jordan Spieth, who’s never finished worse than second in three Masters appearances, quadruple-bogeyed the 15th hole, but managed to finish 3-over par. Rory McIlroy is even par, and tournament favorite Dustin Johnson withdrew after hurting his back in a fall Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the top 10 of the Masters leaderboard after the first round, followed by scores of notable players.

Top 10

1. Charley Hoffman: -7

2. William McGirt: -3

3. Lee Westwood: -2

T-4. Russell Henley: -1

T-4. Kevin Chappell: -1

T-4. Andy Sullivan: -1

T-4. Matthew Fitzpatrick: -1

T-4. Phil Mickelson: -1

T-4. Justin Rose: -1

T-4. Jason Dufner: -1

Notables

T-4. Sergio Garcia: -1

T-12. Ernie Els: E

T-12. Rory McIlroy: E

T-19. Rickie Fowler: +1

T-26. Jason Day: +2

T-26. Bubba Watson: +2

T-41. Adam Scott: +3

T-41. Jordan Spieth: +3

Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images