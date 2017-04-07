Masters Leaderboard 2017: Scores From Second Round At August National

Share this:

Round 2 of the Masters is in the books, and the leaderboard couldn’t be more stacked.

Charley Hoffman took a step back with a 3-over-par 75 on Friday, but he’s still in a tie for first with Sergio Garcia, Thomas Pieters and Rickie Fowler at 4-under par.

Adam Scott and Jordan Spieth, meanwhile, both made moves up the leaderboard and into the top 10 at even-par, which also was Phil Mickelson’s score. Danny Willett, Zach Johnson, Bubba Watson and Henrik Stenson, meanwhile, weren’t as lucky, as they all missed the cut, which was at 6-over par.

Here’s a look at the top 10 of the Masters leaderboard after the second round, followed by scores of notable players.

Top 10

T-1. Charley Hoffman: -4

T-1. Sergio Garcia: -4

T-1. Thomas Pieters: -4

T-1. Rickie Fowler: -4

5. William McGirt: -2

T-6. Justin Rose: -1

T-6. Ryan Moore: -1

T-6. Jon Rahm: -1

T-6. Fred Couples: -1

T-10. Phil Mickelson: E

T-10. Adam Scott: E

T-10. Jordan Spieth: E

Notables

T-13. Rory McIlroy: +1

T-16. Hideki Matsuyama: +2

T-35. Justin Thomas: +5

T-45. Jason Day: +6

T-54. Danny Willett: +7 (Cut)

T-54. Zach Johnson: +7 (Cut)

T-62. Henrik Stenson: +8 (Cut)

T-62. Bubba Watson: +8 (Cut)

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images