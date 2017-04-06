Masters Odds: Last-Minute Betting Lines After Dustin Johnson Injury

Share this:

Tweet







Dustin Johnson’s freak back injury Wednesday has put his Masters status in doubt, but he might still play Thursday when first-round action begins at Augusta National Golf Club.

Johnson was the favorite to win the tournament at many sportsbooks, but his odds have taken a slight hit after news of his injury scare. Luckily for Johnson, he doesn’t tee off until 2:03 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Jordan Spieth, who never has finished worse than second at the Masters, is the current favorite. Rory McIlroy has the second-best odds, and a Masters win for the Northern Irishman would complete a career grand slam.

Here are the latest odds for the 2017 Masters, courtesy of OddsShark.

Jordan Spieth +650

Rory McIlroy +700

Dustin Johnson +900

Jason Day +1600

Rickie Fowler +1600

Hideki Matsuyama +1800

Jon Rahm +2000

Justin Rose +2200

Phil Mickelson +2500

Henrik Stenson +3300

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images