Masters Par 3 Contest Live Stream: Watch Annual Event Live From Augusta National

by on Wed, Apr 5, 2017 at 12:08PM
The best golfers in the world will be all business Thursday morning when they tee off for The Masters, but first, they’ll have a little fun.

Weather permitting, the annual par 3 contest will take place Wednesday afternoon at Augusta National. The light-hearted event gives the players a chance to really ease into the weekend, where they’ll all fight for the golf season’s first major.

Here’s how to watch online.

When: Wednesday, April 5, at 3 p.m. ET
Live Stream: Masters.com

