The 2017 Masters finally has seen an ace.

Matt Kuchar hit a hole-in-one on the Par 3 16th on Sunday during the final round at Augusta National Golf Club. This incredible shot put him in a tie for third place at 5-under par.

Watch Matt Kuchar's hole-in-one on No. 16 to move into a tie for third. #themasters pic.twitter.com/fyh44hVSuh — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 9, 2017

When Kuchar got to the pin, he picked up the ball, signed it and gave it to a young fan in the crowd.

After acing 16, Matt Kuchar gave the ball to this young fan.

And he couldn't be more excited. #themasters pic.twitter.com/Y6ttJjystU — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 9, 2017

That’s a pretty cool souvenir.

