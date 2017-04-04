Mets Now More Popular Than Yankees In New York City, According To Poll

Share this:

The New York Yankees might not be as popular as you think — well, in New York City, at least.

The Mets now are New York City’s favorite team, albeit by a slim 45 to 43 percent margin, according to the annual Quinnipiac University New York Baseball Poll, which was released Friday.

Oh, and the Mets have this fan, too.

This is quite the shift in fandom in New York City, as the Yankees have averaged an advantage of 55 to 31 percent in support over the past 20 years, according to FiveThirtyEight.com. But it’s probably not too far off to guess the Mets’ recent success — 2015 National League champions and back-to-back postseason berths — and the Yankees’ mediocrity — only one playoff berth in the past four seasons — have something to do with it.

The Yankees still lead the way upstate with 53 percent support, while only 14 percent of the residents are Mets fans. Meanwhile, the race is pretty close in the suburbs, with the Yankees holding a 49 to 44 percent advantage.

So watch out for those “Amazin’ Mets” and their supporters, Yankees fans.

