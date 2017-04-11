Michael Bisping Blames Georges St-Pierre’s Testicles For Delaying Fight

Share this:

Tweet







Michael Bisping officially has taken aim at Georges St-Pierre’s nether regions.

Bisping and St-Pierre are expected to throw down in GSP’s much-anticipated return to UFC, but an official date hasn’t been set and the UFC middleweight champion is getting tired of waiting.

“I think GSP is waiting for his balls to grow,” Bisping recently told TMZ Sports when asked why it’s taking so long to schedule the fight. “I think he’s doing some bicep curls, taking some protein shakes and then when he’s big enough, then maybe we can do the fight. But I’m here, GSP. When you’re ready, let me know.”

This isn’t the first time Bisping has been vocal about St-Pierre supposedly delaying the fight. Bisping said last month on his “Believe You Me” podcast that the target date was July 8, during International Fight Week in Las Vegas, but that looks increasingly unlikely with each passing day.

In the meantime, Bisping is filming a movie in Thailand, so it’s not like he’s stuck with nothing to do.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images