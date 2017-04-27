Michael Mantenuto, Actor Who Played Jack O’Callahan In ‘Miracle,’ Dies At Age 35

Share this:

Michael Mantenuto, the actor who played Jack O’Callahan in “Miracle,” has died. He was 35 years old.

Mantenuto was found dead in his car in Des Moines, Washington, the coroner told TMZ. The death was ruled a suicide.

Mantenuto is a Massachusetts native, born in Holliston, and was a good hockey player growing up. He played for Holliston High and played junior hockey for the Walpole Junior Stars. Mantenuto was recruited by several Hockey East programs before eventually attending the University of Maine.

He eventually landed the role as O’Callahan in the 2004 movie about the United States’ gold medal-winning hockey team at the 1980 Winter Olympics.

After his brief acting career, Mantenuto enlisted in the Army.