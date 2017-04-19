Mike And Maurkice Pouncey Send Final Messages To Aaron Hernandez On Instagram

Share this:

Aaron Hernandez’s suicide left some grappling with how to feel about the death of a convicted murderer, but his friends didn’t hold back from sharing their heartbreak on social media.

Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey and his twin brother, Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey, both took to Instagram on Wednesday after it was reported the former New England Patriots tight end was found hanged in his jail cell. The brothers played football with Hernandez at Florida.

To my friend my brother! Through thick and thin right or wrong we never left each other's side. Today my heart hurts as I got the worse news I could have imagined. It was just a day ago we shared our last convo. I will forever miss you and love you bro. we will meet again rest easy! ❤️🙏🏽 A post shared by Mike Pouncey (@mikepouncey) on Apr 19, 2017 at 5:11am PDT

Today is a tough day the world may think wateva but to my brother I LOVE YOU! GOD strengthen us all! A post shared by Maurkice Pouncey (@maurkicepouncey) on Apr 19, 2017 at 5:43am PDT

Hernandez was convicted of murder in the case of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd’s 2013 shooting death but was found not guilty in another murder case, a 2012 double homicide in Boston’s South End neighborhood, Friday. The Pounceys — who were photographed wearing “Free Hernandez” hats shortly after the former tight end’s arrest — remained close to Hernandez even after he was charged with murder, and Hernandez often talked to Mike Pouncey from jail.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images