Mike Milbury Calls P.K. Subban A ‘Clown’ In Offensive Pregame Rant

Share this:

Tweet







If you want to have fun playing hockey, you better not let Mike Milbury see you.

The NBC hockey analyst went on a puzzling and offensive rant about P.K. Subban prior to the Nashville Predators’ 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Friday night in Game 2 of the teams’ second-round series (the best-of-seven series is tied 1-1). And it all was because the Predators defenseman was having a little fun during pregame warmups.

“He’s got a tremendous personality and sometimes you’ve got to keep it under control,” Milbury said of Subban, as transcribed by SB Nation. “I know it’s a new day and age and everybody wants to be on Instagram or Twitter. But you’ve got to keep focus. This is a tough game. When I see this I start to think maybe (Predators coach) Peter Laviolette ought to give him a rap on the head and say, ‘Hey P.K. focus in, we’ve got a game tonight and you don’t have to be a clown out there.’ And he will.

“He’s been a clown in the past and we’ve seen him act like a clown but when he’s serious and focused he’s one hell of a player.”

Subban has an amazing personality, and he’s also one of the best players in hockey. Why is that such a bad thing, Mike?

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images