Minor-League Hockey Fight Escalates To Mass Brawl During ECHL Playoffs

Minor-league hockey game sometimes feature major-league fights.

The Orlando Solar Bears and Florida Everblades engaged in a mass brawl Saturday in the last minute of their ECHL playoff game. The fight started late in the third period between Orlando’s Mason Marchment and Florida’s Mitchell Heard, but their teammates soon joined the fray.

The fiery game included 32 penalties for 182 minutes, according to The Journal Gazette’s Justin A. Cohen. Heard was penalized 29 of those minutes. The referees ultimately ejected ten players, five on each team.

The ECHL fined and suspended Heard three games, which will rule him out for the remainder of the series, according to Deadspin.