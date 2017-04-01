Mississippi State’s Buzzer Beater Stuns UConn, Ends Historic Win Streak

Share this:

After 111 games, the UConn women’s basketball winning streak is over.

The Huskies were downed in stunning fashion in their Final Four game against No. 2 seed Mississippi State, as the Bulldogs pulled off a thrilling 66-64 overtime victory.

Morgan William was the hero for Mississippi State. With the overtime period winding down, the junior guard’s buzzer beater snapped No. 1 seed UConn’s historic win streak and carried the Bulldogs to the NCAA title game.

Ball Game!!! The UConn streak is OVER!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/b2pNo8ZTWi — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) April 1, 2017

Mississippi State will take on South Carolina for the championship Sunday in Dallas. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images