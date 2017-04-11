Baby Left In Back Seat Of Uber After Driver Misunderstands Parents

Share this:

It’s not uncommon for there to be language barriers between Uber passengers and their drivers, and that can lead to a number of issues during trips.

Some issues are more severe than others, however.

A 9-month-old boy was left in the back seat of an Uber driver’s vehicle Sunday in Quincy, Mass., after the child’s parents left the car to go into a store, The Patriot Ledger reports. The driver was found approximately 20 minutes later in Weymouth, with the infant safe and asleep in his seat, according to Quincy Police Sgt. Jennifer Tapper, via The Ledger.

The driver proceeded to his planned destination, believing the mother of the child was in the back seat the entire time, Tapper told the Ledger. The issue reportedly arose due to a language barrier between the driver and the parents.

The driver reportedly told police he believed the mother was staying behind with the baby and continuing to the destination when the father left the vehicle to enter the store. The parents, after discovering the car was gone, called police and tracked the vehicle using the Uber app.

Due to the amount of time the child was separated from his parents, a 51A report was filed by police with the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families, according to the Ledger, but no criminal charges were filed against the driver.

Thumbnail photo via Flickr/freestocks.org