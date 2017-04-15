Mitch Moreland Hits First Home Run In A Red Sox Uniform Vs. Rays At Fenway

Share this:

Mitch Moreland finally made it more than halfway around the bases.

The Boston Red Sox first baseman has been turning heads after doubling in seven consecutive games to break the franchise record, but he snapped that streak Friday after going 0-for-4 in Boston’s 10-5 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. But Moreland made up for it by hitting his first home run in a Red Sox uniform in their second game against the Rays on Saturday.

Rays starter Jake Odorizzi threw only one pitch to Moreland to start the second before leaving the game with a tight hamstring, and Moreland sent reliever Erasmo Ramirez’s first offering into the right field grandstand.

MLB Statcast measured Moreland’s bomb at an estimated 431 feet with an exit velocity of 113.1 mph. It also was good for the Red Sox’s first run of the day.

