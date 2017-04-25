Mitch Moreland Reflects On Journey From Mississippi Kid To Red Sox First Baseman

Share this:

Mitch Moreland is going through a whole new life experience with the Boston Red Sox.

So far, so good.

Moreland was born and raised in Mississippi, and spent his first seven seasons with the Texas Rangers before signing with Boston as a free agent back in December. Life in New England obviously presents a unique set of challenges — cold weather and traffic, to name a couple — but the first baseman is embracing the opportunity to step outside his comfort zone with the Red Sox.

Moreland recently sat down for a 1-on-1 interview with Red Sox team historian Gordon Edes. The two discussed several topics, including Moreland’s upbringing in Mississippi, where he also played football before shifting his focus exclusively to baseball.

Moreland arrived in Boston with plenty of playoff experience, having appeared in 33 postseason games with Texas, including eight World Series contests. That should bode well when it comes to playing in a big market, and Moreland revealed to Edes how exactly he’s able to stay calm under pressure.

Moreland is under contract with the Red Sox for only one season, and it remains to be seen how much success he’ll enjoy with his second major league organization. He seems to be fitting in just fine, though, and his grit and hard-nosed style of play should endear him to Red Sox Nation.

Welcome to Boston, Mitch.

