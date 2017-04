Share this:

Tweet







A lot of great players have played for the Boston Red Sox, but none of them have hit more doubles through the first 12 games of a season than Mitch Moreland.

Boston’s new first baseman has hit nine doubles through 12 games, which is a new franchise record.

Hear from Moreland after Sunday’s 7-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in the “Red Sox Final” video above.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images