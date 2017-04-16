Mitch Moreland Stays Hot, Helps Lift Red Sox To 2-1 Win Vs. Rays

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 behind a stellar performance from Chris Sale and Mitch Moreland.

Sale earned his first win with the Red Sox and struck out 12 batters and only allowed three hits in seven innings pitched. Moreland continued to be hot at the plate and blasted his first home run with the Red Sox and added another double to extend his major league lead total to nine doubles. Moreland also scored both of the teams two runs in the win.

To watch Moreland’s postgame interview, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo from Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images