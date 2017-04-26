Mitch Moreland Talks About Joining Historic Red Sox, Yankees Rivalry

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox will play the New York Yankees for the first time this season on Wednesday night with a lot of new faces joining the rivalry for the first time.

Some new faces becoming a part of the long-lasting rivalry include Red Sox’s Chris Sale, Mitch Moreland, and Yankees’ Aaron Judge.

Moreland spoke with the media about what it’s like becoming a part of the historic rivalry and you can hear what he had to say in the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

