Mitchell Trubisky ‘Couldn’t Believe It’ When Bears Drafted Him At No. 2

PHILADELPHIA — Mitchell Trubisky seemed to be as shocked as everyone else Thursday night when the Chicago Bears picked him No. 2 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft after trading up in a deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

“I didn’t get a call (from Chicago),” the North Carolina quarterback said. “I didn’t even know I was going to get picked. The commissioner went to the stand, he said my name, and I couldn’t believe it. It was an unreal moment. And I can’t wait to get started.”

The Bears weren’t expected to be interested in Trubisky, especially after signing veteran QB Mike Glennon to a three-year, $45 million contract with $18.5 million guaranteed this offseason. Trubisky admitted he didn’t have a ton of contact with the Bears leading up to Round 1.

“I actually didn’t have a lot of discussions with them,” Trubisky said. “It was very secretive throughout the process. I think they didn’t want other teams to know that they wanted me. So they didn’t have much discussions, but they definitely did their research, and I’m very happy I’ll be able to work with (Bears general manager) Ryan Pace and (coach John Fox).”

Chicago traded the No. 3 overall pick, its third- and fourth-round picks this year, plus a 2018 third-rounder to move up to No. 2 for Trubisky. He admitted it was “a lot” to give up.

And there’s no doubt that high cost will add to the pressure he’ll face in Chicago.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images