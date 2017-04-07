MLB Odds: Red Sox Enter Four-Game Road Series Vs. Tigers As Underdogs

Share this:

After opening the season with a pair of wins against the Pittsburgh Pirates in a rain-shortened series at Fenway Park, the Boston Red Sox visit Detroit on Friday for the first of four against the Tigers as small +110 underdogs at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston kicked off its campaign with a win for a third straight year Monday, topping the Pirates 5-3 as -145 favorites, and also is unbeaten in its past two road openers ahead of Friday night’s Red Sox vs. Tigers betting matchup at Comerica Park.

Boston’s fast start builds on a solid 18-14 straight-up record in Grapefruit League action, and has featured strong starts from Cy Young award winner Rick Porcello and newcomer Chris Sale, who tossed seven innings of shutout ball in Wednesday’s victory over the Pirates.

The Tigers return to Detroit for their home opener following Thursday’s 11-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox as -118 road favorites. Detroit endured bad weather during its season-opening set in Chicago, with a pair of games rained out, including the White Sox’s home opener Monday.

However, the Tigers did pick up a 6-3 win Tuesday as -128 favorites, and are unbeaten SU in their past eight home openers.

Boston is expected to send knuckleballer Stephen Wright to the mound Friday, while the Tigers are expected to counter with right-hander Michael Fulmer.

Wright won a career-high 13 games in 2016, but surrendered eight runs in 4 2/3 innings of work against the Tigers last July, avoiding the decision in a 9-8 loss at Fenway.

Fulmer struggled down the stretch last season after picking up wins in nine of his first 12 starts, and took the loss after getting tagged for six runs in the Tigers’ 10-2 loss to Boston as +114 home underdogs on Aug. 19.

Overall, the Tigers have performed well in recent dates with Boston, winning five of seven meetings last season, capped by a 10-5 victory as -160 home chalk on Aug. 21. However, four of those games produced run totals under eight, according to the OddsShark MLB Database.

Following their weekend in Detroit, the Red Sox return home to begin a 15-game stretch against American League East divisional rivals, starting with a pair of games against the Baltimore Orioles, and a four-game home set with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Red Sox have taken seven of their last nine from the Orioles, but are just 3-6 in their past nine home dates with Baltimore. The Rays opened the season as +1800 long shots on the odds to win the AL East crown, and are 1-5 in their past six in Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports Images