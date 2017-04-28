MLB Odds: Red Sox Narrow Underdogs To Kick Off Series With Cubs At Fenway

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox will be looking to rebound from a pair of home losses to the New York Yankees when they open a three-game weekend series against the Chicago Cubs on Friday as narrow +105 home underdogs at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston closed out a 12-game stretch against American League East rivals with a 3-0 loss as -180 chalk Thursday, giving the Yankees two wins and falling to 2-5 in their last seven games ahead of Friday night’s Cubs vs. Red Sox betting matchup at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox offense scored just 13 total runs in those seven outings to fall to 13th in the AL. That has paid off for those taking the under in totals betting, which is 7-1-1 in Boston’s past nine contests.

Boston’s loss to New York on Thursday also marked the club’s first consecutive losses at Fenway this season. Boston is a respectable 7-4 at home this season, offsetting a 4-6 road record and keeping the club just 3 1/2 games back of Baltimore in the AL East standings.

The Cubs enjoyed a day off Thursday after closing out a three-game series in Pittsburgh on Wednesday with a 6-5 loss to the Pirates as -150 favorites to fall to 4-2 on their current nine-game road trip.

The defending World Series champions endured a shaky 6-7 start, but have rediscovered their offensive touch during their current 6-2 run, scoring an average of 7.4 runs per game and cracking double digits twice during their current road trip. Not surprisingly, the over has paid out regularly when the Cubs play, going 9-2 in their past 11 games according to the OddsShark MLB Database after prevailing in just three of their first 10 outings.

Left-hander Drew Pomeranz is expected to take the hill for Boston on Friday, while righthander Jake Arrieta gets the nod for Chicago. Pomeranz is coming off a hard-luck outing against Baltimore last week, surrendering just five hits and two earned runs in 5 1/3 innings but getting no support in a 2-0 loss to the Orioles.

Arrieta is 3-0 through four starts but surrendered eight hits and five runs over six innings in a 12-8 win over the Cincinnati Reds on April 22. Arrieta has earned just one win in his past five starts against the Red Sox.

The Orioles head to Boston on Monday for four games before the Red Sox begin a six-game road trip. The Red Sox dropped two of three in Baltimore, and the teams split a pair in Boston earlier this month.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images