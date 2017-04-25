MLB Odds: Red Sox Slim Home Favorites In Fenway Park Clash With Yankees

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox will open a three-game series with the rival New York Yankees on Tuesday night as -140 home betting favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston returns home after going 3-3 on its six-game road trip, capped by losing two of three against the first-place Baltimore Orioles, which leaves the Red Sox sitting in third place in the American League East division, a half-game back of the Yankees going into Tuesday’s Yankees vs. Red Sox matchup at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox hit the road on a high after taking three of four from the Tampa Bay Rays, and added a pair of road wins over the struggling Toronto Blue Jays. But Boston struggled offensively in Baltimore, tallying just two total runs in two losses before bouncing back for a 6-2 win as narrow -102 road underdogs Sunday.

The Red Sox have averaged just 4.05 runs per game this season, scoring four or fewer runs in five of their past seven, and sit last in the AL with just 11 total home runs this season.

Conversely, the club’s pitching staff has surrendered just six earned runs in 30 innings of work over the past five games, fueling a 4-0-1 run for the UNDER in totals betting, according to the OddsShark MLB Database.

The Yankees dropped two of three to the Pittsburgh Pirates this past weekend, including Sunday’s narrow 2-1 loss as +100 underdogs, and have lost three of five since their eight-game winning streak ended.

Overall, the road has been unkind to the Yankees early on this season. New York opened the campaign with series losses in Tampa Bay and Baltimore, and owns a 3-6 record away from the Bronx.

The Yankees have scored just five total runs over their past three losses, but also have demonstrated the ability to run up the score, racking up seven or more runs in seven of their past 13 games, and they also have seen the OVER prevail in five of their past six road dates at online betting sites.

New York swept the Red Sox in a three-game home series in the final week of last season, but Boston dominated its old rival at Fenway Park in 2016, winning its past four, and eight of 10.

A tough homestand then continues when the defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs visit Boston for a three-game weekend series, followed by a four-game set against the Orioles beginning May 1.

The Cubs swept Boston in their last visit three years ago, while the Orioles have won seven of their last 11 games at Fenway Park.

