MLB Odds: Red Sox Slim Underdogs For Middle Game Vs. Orioles In Baltimore

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox will be looking to end their early-season road struggles on Saturday as they continue a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles as small +102 road underdogs at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston is coming off a 2-0 loss in the series opener against Baltimore on Friday in a game pegged as a pick ’em to fall to 3-5 on the road this season going into Saturday night’s Red Sox vs. Orioles betting matchup at Camden Yards. The Red Sox dropped three of four to Detroit during the first week of the campaign, but bounced back by taking two of three from the struggling Toronto Blue Jays in the third week, including a 4-1 victory as -177 chalk in Thursday’s series finale.

Success at Fenway Park has kept the Red Sox in the early race for top spot in the American League East standings, where they trail the New York Yankees by a half-game and sit two games back of the division-leading Orioles.

The Red Sox and Orioles split a pair of games in Boston earlier this month, with each club tallying a seven-run victory. Boston has taken nine of 14 from the Orioles and is 9-3 in its past 12 road matchups with Baltimore. The Red Sox also had scored at least five runs in 12 straight contests at Baltimore, according to the OddsShark MLB Database.

Boston sends knuckleballer Steven Wright to the mound on Saturday, while Jayson Aquino is expected to make his first major league start for the Orioles. Southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez gets the call in Sunday’s series finale, facing Kevin Gausman, who makes his fifth start of the season.

Wright improved to 1-1 after scattering nine hits over six innings in Boston’s 4-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays as -125 home chalk. The right-hander lasted just 1 1/3 innings in a 12-5 loss to the Orioles at Fenway Park on April 12 after getting tagged for eight earned runs on eight hits including four home runs but tallied a pair of complete-game victories in two starts against Baltimore last season.

Aquino has just 2 1/3 innings of major league experience, striking out three and holding opponents scoreless while finishing a pair of games for Baltimore last season.

Following their weekend in Baltimore, the Red Sox return home to start a three-game set with the Yankees on Tuesday followed by a weekend series with the World Series champion Chicago Cubs.

Boston is 8-2 in its past 10 home dates against the Yankees, but was swept by the Cubs in their last visit to Fenway Park three years ago.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images