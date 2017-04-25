MLB Rumors: Derek Jeter-Jeb Bush Team Wins Auction To Buy Marlins

Share this:

Major League Baseball might have a new favorite odd couple.

The group led by former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter and former Republican presidential nominee Jeb Bush won the auction for the Miami Marlins, Bloomberg’s Scott Soshnick reported Tuesday, citing a person with knowledge of the deal. The winning bid reportedly was $1.3 billion.

Current owner Jeffrey Loria bought the team for $158 million in 2002, and Forbes valued the Marlins at $940 million.

The deal will have to be approved by MLB before it’s official, but it’s hard to imagine a situation where Bush and Jeter’s team would be turned down. The Bushes are well liked in the league, with President George W. Bush once owning part of the Texas Rangers and him and his father, President George H.W. Bush, often taking part in pregame ceremonies in Arlington and Houston. Jeter still is the league’s favorite son, so he should have no problem getting MLB’s approval, either.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images