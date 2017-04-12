‘MLB The Show 17’ Lives Up To, Often Greatly Exceeds Enormous Hype

Share this:

Some people believe a 162-game baseball season is boring. Those people clearly haven’t played “MLB The Show 17.”

In virtually every way, “The Show” is a superior baseball sim to all of its predecessors. Given how great last year’s game was, it’s a bit surprising this PlayStation 4 exclusive finds ways to both improve the series and keep it fresh.

Right out of the gate, SIE San Diego Studio makes it clear gamers are in for something special. “The show” begins with a thrilling intro video, as chalk illustrations and broadcast calls illustrate and soundtrack some of baseball’s greatest moments. It’s a small thing, but the sports video game genre has been missing this type of video in recent years.

From there, players are given the option to go through tutorials of the game’s complex controls, something we highly recommend for beginners. Once the training wheels come off, players have a wealth of both new and updated modes to choose from.

Road to the Show, Diamond Dynasty and Franchise all are back, and all have been tweaked in subtle, affective ways. Road to the Show is particularly impressive, as players’ paths to the big leagues now are framed as documentaries. The mode also introduces a role-playing dynamic, enabling players to dispute such things as positional switches. And no, created players don’t look like wicker statues.

Franchise mode largely is the same as what most sports games offer, with the exception of the new Critical Situations feature. Don’t feel like enduring every pitch of a long season? “The Show” enables you to hop into games at important moments, such as a when a reliever is attempting to protect a one-run lead with the bases loaded.

Retro Mode, one of the new additions to the series, is a bit of a dud. While being able to play as current players in a manufactured vintage setting is intriguing, the blending of current gameplay and graphics with retro stylings doesn’t quite work for us.

But where “The Show” really shines is with its game play and presentation. The game’s developers made a big deal about improved hitting and fielding dynamics, and they weren’t bluffing. Nearly every variation of bloops, line drives and choppers are here, as are the different kinds of throws and catches you’ see in a real game.

“The Show” does a great job of finding a delicate balance between speeding the game up, and letting the sights and sounds of baseball have their moments. The game’s graphics, despite occasional framerate slippage, are as impressive as ever, particularly in the rendering and mannerisms of signature players. On the downside, the new MLB Network broadcast doesn’t bring much to the table, as many calls are either repeated too often or made during moments that don’t make sense.

One big gripe we have about “The Show” is its online performance. Regardless of network strength, the game routinely suffers issues with lag. This is especially problematic when playing a game like baseball where situations often are decided by inches and seconds.

Ultimately, “MLB The Show 17” lives up to the hype, and often exceeds it. Whether you’re a baseball fan or not, conquering the game’s challenges is a rewarding experience, one that routinely finds ways to surprise you with the type of realism rarely seen in sports video games.

VERDICT: 9/10