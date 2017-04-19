Monaco Vs. Borussia Dortmund Live Stream: Watch Champions League Quarterfinal Online

Share this:

Borussia Dortmund has some work to do Wednesday as it travels to Monaco for the second leg of the clubs’ 2016-17 Champions League quarterfinal matchup.

Dortmund trails Monaco 3-2 on aggregate after losing the first leg at home last Wednesday in a game that was postponed one day after a series of explosions went off near the team’s bus and hotel, injuring defender Marc Batra.

Now the German club must defeat Monaco by at least one goal at Stade Louis II to advance to the semifinals.

Here’s how to watch Monaco vs. Dortmund online.

When: Wednesday, April 12, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Soccer 2 Go

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/UEFA.tv